Gates Mills Gilmour collected a solid win over Cleveland Heights Lutheran East in a 27-8 verdict on Oct. 19 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Gates Mills Gilmour a 13-0 lead over Cleveland Heights Lutheran East.

The Lancers registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Gates Mills Gilmour pulled to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers chalked up this decision in spite of the Falcons’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Gates Mills Gilmour and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Lyndhurst Brush and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East took on Cleveland Central Catholic on Oct. 7 at Cleveland Central Catholic High School.

