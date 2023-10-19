Marion Elgin topped Dola Hardin Northern 26-21 in a tough tilt on Oct. 19 in Ohio football.

Marion Elgin moved in front of Dola Hardin Northern 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Polar Bears had a 7-6 edge on the Comets at the beginning of the third quarter.

Dola Hardin Northern enjoyed a 21-12 lead over Marion Elgin to start the final quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Comets, as they climbed out of a hole with a 26-21 scoring margin.

Last season, Dola Hardin Northern and Marion Elgin squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Marion Elgin High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Crestline and Marion Elgin took on McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley on Oct. 6 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

