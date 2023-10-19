A suffocating defense helped Gnadenhutten Indian Valley handle Uhrichsville Claymont 38-0 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High on Oct. 19 in Ohio football action.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley moved in front of Uhrichsville Claymont 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves registered a 25-0 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley thundered to a 32-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Uhrichsville Claymont played in a 38-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against West Lafayette Ridgewood and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on Oct. 6 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

