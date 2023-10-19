Delaware Buckeye Valley knocked off Whitehall-Yearling 23-7 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 19.

The first quarter gave Delaware Buckeye Valley a 9-0 lead over Whitehall-Yearling.

The Barons fought to a 16-7 intermission margin at the Rams’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Barons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Delaware Buckeye Valley and Whitehall-Yearling played in a 14-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Whitehall-Yearling faced off against Bexley and Delaware Buckeye Valley took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Oct. 6 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.