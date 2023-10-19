OHSAA boys soccer scores for October 19, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Beachwood defense stifles Youngstown Liberty

A suffocating defense helped Beachwood handle Youngstown Liberty 8-0 for an Ohio boys soccer victory at Beachwood High on Oct. 19.

Kirtland shuts out Willoughby Cornerstone

A suffocating defense helped Kirtland handle Willoughby Cornerstone 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 19.

Mantua Crestwood defense stifles Bristolville Bristol

Defense dominated as Mantua Crestwood pitched a 1-0 shutout of Bristolville Bristol in Ohio boys soccer on Oct. 19.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first half.

The Red Devils held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the final half.

Warren John F. Kennedy defense stifles Campbell Memorial

Warren John F. Kennedy’s defense throttled Campbell Memorial, resulting in a 6-0 shutout during this Ohio boys high school soccer game on Oct. 19.

The first half gave Warren John F. Kennedy a 4-0 lead over Campbell Memorial.

The Eagles held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the second half.

In recent action on Oct. 9, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Garrettsville Garfield.

Westerville North edges past Gahanna Lincoln in tough test

Westerville North posted a narrow 2-1 win over Gahanna Lincoln at Westerville North High on Oct. 19 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Gahanna Lincoln showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Westerville North as the first half ended.

A 2-0 scoring edge in the final half fueled the Warriors’ defeat of the Golden Lions.

Recently on Oct. 12, Westerville North squared off with Dublin Scioto in a soccer game.

Wickliffe slips past Burton Berkshire

Wickliffe posted a narrow 2-1 win over Burton Berkshire in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 19.

Wickliffe pulled in front of Burton Berkshire 1-0 to begin the final half.

Both teams scored evenly in the second half to make it 2-1.

Last season, Wickliffe and Burton Berkshire squared off on Oct. 11, 2022 at Wickliffe High School.

Willoughby Andrews Osborne allows no points against Middlefield Cardinal

A suffocating defense helped Willoughby Andrews Osborne handle Middlefield Cardinal 10-0 in Ohio boys soccer action on Oct. 19.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.