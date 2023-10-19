OHSAA football scores for October 19, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Cincinnati Taft allows no points against Cincinnati Woodward

A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Taft handle Cincinnati Woodward 33-0 at Cincinnati Taft High on Oct. 19 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Taft opened with a 13-0 advantage over Cincinnati Woodward through the first quarter.

The Senators’ offense steamrolled in front for a 27-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Cincinnati Taft pulled to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Cincinnati Taft and Cincinnati Woodward played in a 47-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Cincinnati Western Hills and Cincinnati Woodward took on Cincinnati Hughes on Oct. 5 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

Columbus Marion-Franklin shuts out Columbus South

A suffocating defense helped Columbus Marion-Franklin handle Columbus South 6-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 19.

Last season, Columbus South and Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Columbus South faced off against Columbus Briggs and Columbus Marion-Franklin took on Columbus West on Oct. 6 at Columbus West.

Columbus Northland records thin win against Columbus Beechcroft

Columbus Northland topped Columbus Beechcroft 27-20 in a tough tilt on Oct. 19 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Columbus Northland and Columbus Beechcroft squared off on Oct. 22, 2022 at Columbus Northland High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Columbus East and Columbus Northland took on Columbus Mifflin on Oct. 5 at Columbus Mifflin High School.

Dayton Dunbar shuts out Dayton Ponitz

A suffocating defense helped Dayton Dunbar handle Dayton Ponitz 36-0 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 19.

Dayton Dunbar darted in front of Dayton Ponitz 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines’ offense breathed fire in front for a 28-0 lead over the Golden Panthers at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Wolverines got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Dayton Ponitz faced off against Cincinnati Northwest and Dayton Dunbar took on Trotwood-Madison on Oct. 6 at Dayton Dunbar High School.

Delaware Buckeye Valley sprints past Whitehall-Yearling

Delaware Buckeye Valley knocked off Whitehall-Yearling 23-7 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 19.

The first quarter gave Delaware Buckeye Valley a 9-0 lead over Whitehall-Yearling.

The Barons fought to a 16-7 intermission margin at the Rams’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Barons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Delaware Buckeye Valley and Whitehall-Yearling played in a 14-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Whitehall-Yearling faced off against Bexley and Delaware Buckeye Valley took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Oct. 6 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School.

Gates Mills Gilmour sprints past Cleveland Heights Lutheran East

Gates Mills Gilmour collected a solid win over Cleveland Heights Lutheran East in a 27-8 verdict on Oct. 19 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Gates Mills Gilmour a 13-0 lead over Cleveland Heights Lutheran East.

The Lancers registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Gates Mills Gilmour pulled to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers chalked up this decision in spite of the Falcons’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Gates Mills Gilmour and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Lyndhurst Brush and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East took on Cleveland Central Catholic on Oct. 7 at Cleveland Central Catholic High School.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley defense stifles Uhrichsville Claymont

A suffocating defense helped Gnadenhutten Indian Valley handle Uhrichsville Claymont 38-0 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High on Oct. 19 in Ohio football action.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley moved in front of Uhrichsville Claymont 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves registered a 25-0 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley thundered to a 32-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Uhrichsville Claymont played in a 38-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against West Lafayette Ridgewood and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on Oct. 6 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

Marion Elgin escapes close call with Dola Hardin Northern

Marion Elgin topped Dola Hardin Northern 26-21 in a tough tilt on Oct. 19 in Ohio football.

Marion Elgin moved in front of Dola Hardin Northern 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Polar Bears had a 7-6 edge on the Comets at the beginning of the third quarter.

Dola Hardin Northern enjoyed a 21-12 lead over Marion Elgin to start the final quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Comets, as they climbed out of a hole with a 26-21 scoring margin.

Last season, Dola Hardin Northern and Marion Elgin squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Marion Elgin High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Crestline and Marion Elgin took on McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley on Oct. 6 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

Toledo Waite allows no points against Toledo Woodward

Defense dominated as Toledo Waite pitched a 36-0 shutout of Toledo Woodward in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 19.

The last time Toledo Waite and Toledo Woodward played in a 40-18 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Toledo Woodward faced off against Bowling Green and Toledo Waite took on Lima on Oct. 6 at Toledo Waite High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.