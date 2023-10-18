Defense dominated as Spencerville pitched a 1-0 shutout of Harrod Allen East at Spencerville High on Oct. 18 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

The first half gave Spencerville a 1-0 lead over Harrod Allen East.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Last season, Spencerville and Harrod Allen East squared off on Oct. 11, 2022 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Spencerville faced off against Lima Central Catholic and Harrod Allen East took on Lima Central Catholic on Oct. 11 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

