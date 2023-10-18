An early dose of momentum helped New Concord John Glenn to a 7-1 runaway past St. Clairsville on Oct. 18 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

In recent action on Oct. 11, New Concord John Glenn faced off against New Philadelphia and St. Clairsville took on Wheeling Central Catholic on Oct. 11 at Wheeling Central Catholic High School.

