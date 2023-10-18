A suffocating defense helped Chesterland West Geauga handle Mantua Crestwood 4-0 for an Ohio girls soccer victory at Mantua Crestwood High on Oct. 18.

Chesterland West Geauga opened with a 3-0 advantage over Mantua Crestwood through the first half.

The Wolverines got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Mantua Crestwood faced off on Oct. 21, 2021 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

In recent action on Oct. 14, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Cincinnati Ursuline.

