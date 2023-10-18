OHSAA girls soccer scores for October 18, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Apple Creek Waynedale shuts out Kirtland

Defense dominated as Apple Creek Waynedale pitched a 1-0 shutout of Kirtland on Oct. 18 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Beloit West Branch delivers statement win over Geneva

Beloit West Branch controlled the action to earn an impressive 8-1 win against Geneva in Ohio girls soccer action on Oct. 18.

Recently on Oct. 14, Geneva squared off with Alliance Marlington in a soccer game.

Burton Berkshire defense stifles Conneaut

A suffocating defense helped Burton Berkshire handle Conneaut 8-0 for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Oct. 18.

In recent action on Oct. 14, Burton Berkshire faced off against Painesville Harvey.

Chesterland West Geauga allows no points against Mantua Crestwood

A suffocating defense helped Chesterland West Geauga handle Mantua Crestwood 4-0 for an Ohio girls soccer victory at Mantua Crestwood High on Oct. 18.

Chesterland West Geauga opened with a 3-0 advantage over Mantua Crestwood through the first half.

The Wolverines got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Mantua Crestwood faced off on Oct. 21, 2021 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

In recent action on Oct. 14, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Cincinnati Ursuline.

Cortland Lakeview dominates Orwell Grand Valley in convincing showing

Cortland Lakeview controlled the action to earn an impressive 6-2 win against Orwell Grand Valley in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 18.

In recent action on Oct. 14, Orwell Grand Valley faced off against Brookfield.

Gates Mills Gilmour allows no points against Gates Mills Hawken

A suffocating defense helped Gates Mills Gilmour handle Gates Mills Hawken 5-0 in Ohio girls soccer on Oct. 18.

Perry holds off Niles

Perry topped Niles 2-1 in a tough tilt on Oct. 18 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

Last season, Perry and Niles faced off on Oct. 21, 2021 at Perry High School.

Wickliffe defense stifles Wooster Triway

A suffocating defense helped Wickliffe handle Wooster Triway 6-0 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game on Oct. 18.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney secures a win over Warren John F. Kennedy

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney notched a win against Warren John F. Kennedy 3-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 18.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 1-1 tie through the first half.

The Cardinals held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the final half.

The last time Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Warren John F. Kennedy played in a 8-0 game on Oct. 13, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 11, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Bristolville Bristol in a soccer game.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.