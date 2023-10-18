OHSAA boys soccer scores for October 18, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

New Concord John Glenn darts past St. Clairsville with early burst

An early dose of momentum helped New Concord John Glenn to a 7-1 runaway past St. Clairsville on Oct. 18 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

In recent action on Oct. 11, New Concord John Glenn faced off against New Philadelphia and St. Clairsville took on Wheeling Central Catholic on Oct. 11 at Wheeling Central Catholic High School.

New Knoxville dominates Ottawa-Glandorf

New Knoxville rolled past Ottawa-Glandorf for a comfortable 4-1 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 18.

The first half gave New Knoxville a 2-0 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf.

The Rangers held on with a 2-1 scoring edge in the final half.

Recently on Oct. 5, New Knoxville squared off with Spencerville in a soccer game.

Northwood posts win at Liberty Center’s expense

Northwood collected a solid win over Liberty Center in a 4-2 verdict in Ohio boys soccer on Oct. 18.

The first half gave Northwood a 2-1 lead over Liberty Center.

The Rangers held on with a 2-1 scoring edge in the final half.

Recently on Oct. 10, Liberty Center squared off with Swanton in a soccer game.

Spencerville defense stifles Harrod Allen East

Defense dominated as Spencerville pitched a 1-0 shutout of Harrod Allen East at Spencerville High on Oct. 18 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

The first half gave Spencerville a 1-0 lead over Harrod Allen East.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Last season, Spencerville and Harrod Allen East squared off on Oct. 11, 2022 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Spencerville faced off against Lima Central Catholic and Harrod Allen East took on Lima Central Catholic on Oct. 11 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.