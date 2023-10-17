It’s now or never for north central Ohio high school football teams with postseason ambitions.

Week Nine led to a new wave of area teams qualifying for the postseason.

In the Mansfield area, Shelby (second in Division IV, Region 14), Colonel Crawford (third in Division VI, Region 22), Northmor (fourth in Division VI, Region 23), Mansfield Senior (fifth in Division III, Region 10), and Ontario (sixth in Division III, Region) already knew they were playoff bound.

But after this past week, the local parade expanded to Galion (fifth in Division IV, Region 14), Lucas (seventh in Division VII, Region 25), Wynford (ninth in Division VI, Region 22), and Crestview (10th in Division VII, Region 22).

In the Ashland area, Hillsdale (10th in Division VII, Region 25) will be joined by Crestview (10th in Division VII, Region 22).

Mapleton controls its own destiny in Division VI, Region 22, and will earn a playoff ticket if the Mounties can upend the Cougars on Friday night in Nankin.

Black River (11th in Division VI, Region 22) also controls its own destiny. The Pirates play unbeaten Columbia Station Columbia.

In the Mount Vernon area, the Devil-Dog game will pit two playoff teams. Undefeated Danville (second in Division VII, Region 25) knew it was postseason bound a week ago. Arch-rival East Knox qualified after last weekend (seventh in Division VI, Region 23).

Highland is also a playoff team. The Scots are 11th in Division V, Region 18.

The winner of the Centerburg at Fredericktown game isn’t guaranteed a playoff spot, but both teams are on the fringe of qualifying.

The top 16 teams advance to postseason play in each region, with the top eight getting a first-round assignment. In the second weekend of the playoffs, the top four remaining teams earn homefield advantage.

Here’s all the team’s computer standings heading into Week 10.