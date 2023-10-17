New Philadelphia finally found a way to top Akron North 3-2 during this Ohio boys high school soccer game on Oct. 17.

New Philadelphia opened with a 3-2 advantage over Akron North through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

Last season, Akron North and New Philadelphia faced off on Oct. 6, 2022 at New Philadelphia High School.

Recently on Oct. 11, New Philadelphia squared off with New Concord John Glenn in a soccer game.

