West Liberty-Salem topped West Milton Milton-Union 2-1 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys soccer action on Oct. 17.

West Milton Milton-Union started on steady ground by forging a 1-0 lead over West Liberty-Salem at the end of the first half.

A 2-0 scoring edge in the final half fueled the Tigers’ defeat of the Bulldogs.

Recently on Oct. 12, West Milton Milton-Union squared off with New Lebanon Dixie in a soccer game.

