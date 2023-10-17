OHSAA girls soccer scores for October 17, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Delphos Jefferson allows no points against Spencerville

A suffocating defense helped Delphos Jefferson handle Spencerville 2-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 17.

The first half gave Delphos Jefferson a 2-0 lead over Spencerville.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

Duncan Falls Philo shuts out Zanesville Maysville

Duncan Falls Philo’s defense throttled Zanesville Maysville, resulting in a 2-0 shutout during this Ohio girls high school soccer game on Oct. 17.

Millersburg West Holmes allows no points against Wintersville Indian Creek

Defense dominated as Millersburg West Holmes pitched a 9-0 shutout of Wintersville Indian Creek for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Oct. 17.

Steubenville defeats Cambridge

Steubenville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 9-1 win over Cambridge on Oct. 17 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

