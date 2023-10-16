OHSAA girls soccer scores for October 16, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Gates Mills Hawken allows no points against Akron Coventry

Defense dominated as Gates Mills Hawken pitched an 8-0 shutout of Akron Coventry in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 16.

Last season, Gates Mills Hawken and Akron Coventry faced off on Oct. 19, 2022 at Gates Mills Hawken High School.

Steubenville Catholic Central defense stifles Magnolia Sandy Valley

A suffocating defense helped Steubenville Catholic Central handle Magnolia Sandy Valley 3-0 for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Oct. 16.

In recent action on Oct. 4, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central.

Washington Court House Washington races in front to defeat New Lexington

Washington Court House Washington controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 5-1 victory over New Lexington in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 16.

The first half gave Washington Court House Washington a 3-0 lead over New Lexington.

The Blue Lions got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-1 edge.

