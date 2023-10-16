OHSAA boys soccer scores for October 16, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Andover Pymatuning Valley tops Perry

Andover Pymatuning Valley rolled past Perry for a comfortable 4-1 victory on Oct. 16 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Ashtabula Edgewood outlasts Jefferson

Ashtabula Edgewood notched a win against Jefferson 3-1 on Oct. 16 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Jefferson squared off on Aug. 25, 2022 at Jefferson Area High School.

Canton Central Catholic allows no points against Brooklyn

Canton Central Catholic’s defense throttled Brooklyn, resulting in a 7-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 16.

Chesterland West Geauga defense stifles Geneva

Chesterland West Geauga’s defense throttled Geneva, resulting in a 4-0 shutout during this Ohio boys high school soccer game on Oct. 16.

Chesterland West Geauga opened with a 1-0 advantage over Geneva through the first half.

The Wolverines got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Delta routs Toledo Scott

Delta rolled past Toledo Scott for a comfortable 9-1 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 16.

Recently on Oct. 10, Delta squared off with Metamora Evergreen in a soccer game.

Independence shuts out Massillon Tuslaw

A suffocating defense helped Independence handle Massillon Tuslaw 7-0 for an Ohio boys soccer victory at Independence High on Oct. 16.

Madison allows no points against Conneaut

A suffocating defense helped Madison handle Conneaut 8-0 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Oct. 16.

Mansfield prevails over Bellville Clear Fork

Mansfield’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bellville Clear Fork 4-1 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 16.

Mansfield steamrolled in front of Bellville Clear Fork 1-0 to begin the second half.

The Tygers held on with a 3-1 scoring edge in the final half.

Pepper Pike Orange crushes Mogadore Field

Pepper Pike Orange earned a convincing 5-1 win over Mogadore Field on Oct. 16 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

St. Clairsville slips past Cambridge

St. Clairsville topped Cambridge 2-1 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys soccer on Oct. 16.

Recently on Oct. 11, St. Clairsville squared off with Wheeling Central Catholic in a soccer game.

Wickliffe defense stifles Orwell Grand Valley

A suffocating defense helped Wickliffe handle Orwell Grand Valley 5-0 in Ohio boys soccer action on Oct. 16.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.