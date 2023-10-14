West Chester Lakota West topped Cincinnati Summit Country Day 2-1 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 14.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day started on steady ground by forging a 1-0 lead over West Chester Lakota West at the end of the first half.

The final half was decisive for the Firebirds, as they climbed out of a hole with a 2-1 scoring margin.

