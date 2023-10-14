OHSAA girls soccer scores for October 14, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Atwater Waterloo allows no points against Garrettsville Garfield

Atwater Waterloo’s defense throttled Garrettsville Garfield, resulting in an 8-0 shutout for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Oct. 14.

Burton Berkshire defense stifles Painesville Harvey

A suffocating defense helped Burton Berkshire handle Painesville Harvey 9-0 at Burton Berkshire High on Oct. 14 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

Chesterland West Geauga defense stifles Cincinnati Ursuline

Chesterland West Geauga’s defense throttled Cincinnati Ursuline, resulting in a 3-0 shutout for an Ohio girls soccer victory at Chesterland West Geauga High on Oct. 14.

Geneva shuts out Alliance Marlington

A suffocating defense helped Geneva handle Alliance Marlington 1-0 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game on Oct. 14.

Independence breaks out early to defeat Canton Central Catholic

Independence broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Canton Central Catholic 5-4 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 14.

Orwell Grand Valley tops Brookfield

Orwell Grand Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 7-2 win over Brookfield in Ohio girls soccer action on Oct. 14.

Streetsboro outlasts Ashtabula Edgewood

Streetsboro knocked off Ashtabula Edgewood 3-1 on Oct. 14 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

Warren Howland defense stifles Ashtabula Lakeside

Defense dominated as Warren Howland pitched an 8-0 shutout of Ashtabula Lakeside for an Ohio girls soccer victory on Oct. 14.

Willoughby Andrews Osborne defense stifles Brooklyn

Defense dominated as Willoughby Andrews Osborne pitched a 10-0 shutout of Brooklyn during this Ohio girls high school soccer game on Oct. 14.

