OHSAA boys soccer scores for October 14, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Dover defeats New Philadelphia

Dover unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off New Philadelphia 4-1 Saturday on Oct. 14 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Dover opened with a 4-1 advantage over New Philadelphia through the first half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

The last time Dover and New Philadelphia played in a 3-2 game on Oct. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 3, New Philadelphia faced off against Mansfield Madison Comprehensive.

West Chester Lakota West survives for narrow win over Cincinnati Summit Country Day

West Chester Lakota West topped Cincinnati Summit Country Day 2-1 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 14.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day started on steady ground by forging a 1-0 lead over West Chester Lakota West at the end of the first half.

The final half was decisive for the Firebirds, as they climbed out of a hole with a 2-1 scoring margin.

Zanesville claims victory against Zanesville West Muskingum

Zanesville notched a win against Zanesville West Muskingum 4-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 14.

In recent action on Oct. 3, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley.

