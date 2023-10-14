Galena Columbus’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Noblesville HomeSchool 47-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 14.

Tough to find an edge early, Galena Columbus and Noblesville HomeSchool fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Crusaders’ offense roared in front for a 47-20 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Crusaders and the Lions were both scoreless.

