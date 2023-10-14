Holgate overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 58-32 win over Southington Chalker during this Ohio football game on Oct. 14.

Southington Chalker showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-0 advantage over Holgate as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard blinked a 20-20 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Holgate enjoyed an immense margin over Southington Chalker with a 50-20 lead heading to the final quarter.

The Tigers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Wildcats’ 12-8 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Holgate faced off against Toledo Christian.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.