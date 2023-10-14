Wheeling Central Catholic posted a narrow 22-16 win over Martins Ferry for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Martins Ferry, as it began with a 16-0 edge over Wheeling Central Catholic through the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Martins Ferry moved ahead by earning a 16-14 advantage over Wheeling Central Catholic at the end of the third quarter.

The Purple Riders had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Maroon Knights won the session and the game with an 8-0 performance.

Last season, Wheeling Central Catholic and Martins Ferry squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Wheeling Central Catholic High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Martins Ferry squared off with Sugar Grove Berne Union in a football game.

