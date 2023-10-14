Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 40-6 victory over Morenci in Ohio high school football on Oct. 14.

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic opened with a 21-6 advantage over Morenci through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic steamrolled to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Morenci and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic squared off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Morenci High School.

