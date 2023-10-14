Defense dominated as Toledo Christian pitched a 52-0 shutout of Sebring in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Toledo Christian opened with a 20-0 advantage over Sebring through the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense thundered in front for a 46-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Toledo Christian faced off against Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic and Sebring took on Lakeside Marblehead Danbury on Sept. 29 at Sebring McKinley Jr./Sr. High School.

