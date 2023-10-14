St. Bernard-Elmwood Place’s defense throttled Hamilton New Miami, resulting in a 55-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Last season, St Bernard-Elmwood Place and Hamilton New Miami squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Hamilton New Miami High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, St Bernard-Elmwood Place faced off against Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian and Hamilton New Miami took on Lockland on Sept. 29 at Hamilton New Miami High School.

