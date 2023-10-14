Sidney Lehman Catholic raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-6 win over Troy Christian on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Sidney Lehman Catholic a 28-0 lead over Troy Christian.

The Cavaliers registered a 41-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Sidney Lehman Catholic and Troy Christian squared off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Troy Christian faced off against Casstown Miami East and Sidney Lehman Catholic took on De Graff Riverside on Sept. 29 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

