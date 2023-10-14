Portsmouth Notre Dame controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-12 win against Willow Wood Symmes Valley for an Ohio high school football victory at Willow Wood Symmes Valley High on Oct. 13.

Portsmouth Notre Dame jumped in front of Willow Wood Symmes Valley 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans registered a 48-12 advantage at intermission over the Vikings.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Portsmouth Notre Dame and Willow Wood Symmes Valley squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Portsmouth Notre Dame High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off against Beaver Eastern and Portsmouth Notre Dame took on Franklin Furnace Green on Sept. 29 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

