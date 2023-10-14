Woodsfield Monroe Central broke to an early lead and topped Matamoras Frontier 41-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Woodsfield Monroe Central a 13-0 lead over Matamoras Frontier.

The Seminoles fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Woodsfield Monroe Central steamrolled to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles chalked up this decision in spite of the Cougars’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time Woodsfield Monroe Central and Matamoras Frontier played in a 36-29 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and Matamoras Frontier took on Bowerston Conotton Valley on Sept. 29 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

