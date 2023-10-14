Shadyside scored early and often to roll over Bridgeport 41-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Shadyside High on Oct. 13.

Shadyside opened with a 14-7 advantage over Bridgeport through the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense charged in front for a 27-7 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Shadyside steamrolled to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Shadyside and Bridgeport played in a 40-26 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Shadyside faced off against Hannibal River and Bridgeport took on Beallsville on Sept. 29 at Bridgeport High School.

