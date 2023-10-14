Paden City rallied from behind to knock off Beallsville for a 42-28 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory at Beallsville High on Oct. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Beallsville, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Paden City through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Blue Devils controlled the pace, taking a 28-8 lead into halftime.

Beallsville moved ahead by earning a 28-20 advantage over Paden City at the end of the third quarter.

A 22-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Wildcats’ defeat of the Blue Devils.

Last season, Paden City and Beallsville faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Paden City High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Beallsville squared off with Bridgeport in a football game.

