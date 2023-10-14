Waynesfield-Goshen’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Morral Ridgedale 53-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Waynesfield-Goshen moved in front of Morral Ridgedale 12-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 32-6 advantage at intermission over the Rockets.

Waynesfield-Goshen stormed to a 46-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets rallied in the final quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Waynesfield-Goshen and Morral Ridgedale played in a 54-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Morral Ridgedale faced off against North Baltimore and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Marion Elgin on Sept. 29 at Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

