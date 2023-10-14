It was a tough night for Caldwell which was overmatched by Toronto in this 54-20 verdict.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Toronto and Caldwell settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Red Knights registered a 34-7 advantage at intermission over the Redskins.

Toronto jumped to a 41-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Knights held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Toronto faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Caldwell took on Barnesville on Sept. 29 at Caldwell High School.

