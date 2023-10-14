McComb recorded a big victory over Richmond Heights 56-12 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave McComb a 21-6 lead over Richmond Heights.

The Panthers opened an enormous 49-6 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

McComb thundered to a 56-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, McComb faced off against Arlington and Richmond Heights took on Canal Winchester Harvest Prep on Sept. 29 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.