New Middletown Springfield Local scored early and often to roll over McDonald 28-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave New Middletown Springfield Local a 14-7 lead over McDonald.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as New Middletown Springfield Local and McDonald were both scoreless.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and McDonald squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, McDonald faced off against Lowellville and New Middletown Springfield Local took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Sept. 29 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

