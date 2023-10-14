Salineville Southern Local dominated Lisbon 42-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Salineville Southern Local moved in front of Lisbon 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.

Salineville Southern Local charged to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Lisbon squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Salineville Southern Local faced off against Columbiana and Lisbon took on Youngstown Valley Christian on Sept. 29 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

