West Alexandria Twin Valley South overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 27-11 win against New Paris National Trail for an Ohio high school football victory at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High on Oct. 13.

New Paris National Trail showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-8 advantage over West Alexandria Twin Valley South as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers’ offense darted in front for a 14-11 lead over the Blazers at halftime.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South breathed fire to a 27-11 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time West Alexandria Twin Valley South and New Paris National Trail played in a 9-3 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off against New Lebanon Dixie and New Paris National Trail took on Ansonia on Sept. 29 at Ansonia High School.

