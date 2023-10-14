Reedsville Eastern raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-6 win over Belpre in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Reedsville Eastern a 13-6 lead over Belpre.

The Eagles opened a massive 42-6 gap over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Reedsville Eastern steamrolled to a 49-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Reedsville Eastern and Belpre played in a 41-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Reedsville Eastern faced off against Buffalo and Belpre took on Glouster Trimble on Sept. 29 at Belpre High School.

