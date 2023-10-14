Mogadore unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 53-6 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Last season, Mogadore and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mogadore faced off against Canton Central Catholic and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas took on Ravenna Southeast on Sept. 29 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.