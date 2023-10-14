OHSAA football scores for October 14, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Cincinnati College Prep sprints past Cincinnati Gamble Montessori

Cincinnati College Prep collected a solid win over Cincinnati Gamble Montessori in a 30-20 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 14.

Cincinnati College Prep opened with a 16-0 advantage over Cincinnati Gamble Montessori through the first quarter.

The Gators drew within 16-14 at halftime.

Cincinnati College Prep moved to a 22-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori and Cincinnati College Prep squared off on Oct. 8, 2022 at Cincinnati Gamble Montessori High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cincinnati College Prep faced off against Pioneer North Central and Cincinnati Gamble Montessori took on Miamisburg Dayton Christian on Sept. 30 at Cincinnati Gamble Montessori High School.

Cleveland St. Ignatius falls to Cincinnati St. Xavier in OT

Cincinnati St. Xavier topped Cleveland St. Ignatius in a 21-14 overtime thriller for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 14.

Cleveland St. Ignatius showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati St. Xavier as the first quarter ended.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Cincinnati St. Xavier and Cleveland St. Ignatius were both scoreless.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Bombers and the Wildcats locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Cincinnati St. Xavier held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

The last time Cleveland St Ignatius and Cincinnati St Xavier played in a 24-21 game on Oct. 15, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 6, Cincinnati St Xavier squared off with Cincinnati La Salle in a football game.

Cleveland Central Catholic overcomes Warren John F. Kennedy

Cleveland Central Catholic handed Warren John F. Kennedy a tough 28-13 loss on Oct. 14 in Ohio football action.

The last time Warren John F. Kennedy and Cleveland Central Catholic played in a 44-8 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Galena Columbus overpowers Noblesville HomeSchool in thorough fashion

Galena Columbus’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Noblesville HomeSchool 47-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 14.

Tough to find an edge early, Galena Columbus and Noblesville HomeSchool fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Crusaders’ offense roared in front for a 47-20 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Crusaders and the Lions were both scoreless.

Southington Chalker takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Holgate

Holgate overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 58-32 win over Southington Chalker during this Ohio football game on Oct. 14.

Southington Chalker showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-0 advantage over Holgate as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard blinked a 20-20 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Holgate enjoyed an immense margin over Southington Chalker with a 50-20 lead heading to the final quarter.

The Tigers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Wildcats’ 12-8 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Holgate faced off against Toledo Christian.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury scores early, pulls away from Stryker

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Stryker 40-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 14.

Last season, Stryker and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Stryker High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Stryker squared off with Sebring in a football game.

Lakewood St. Edward earns narrow win over Cincinnati Moeller

Lakewood St. Edward topped Cincinnati Moeller 28-21 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Lakewood St. Edward High on Oct. 14.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Fighting Crusaders’ expense.

Cincinnati Moeller showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 28-12.

The Fighting Crusaders outpointed the Eagles 9-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Lakewood St Edward and Cincinnati Moeller faced off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

Lancaster Fisher Catholic barely beats Sugar Grove Berne Union

Lancaster Fisher Catholic posted a narrow 8-6 win over Sugar Grove Berne Union at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High on Oct. 14 in Ohio football action.

Sugar Grove Berne Union started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Lancaster Fisher Catholic at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 6-6 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Irish held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Sugar Grove Berne Union and Lancaster Fisher Catholic played in a 50-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off against Grove City Christian.

Lima Central Catholic shuts out Oregon Cardinal Stritch

Lima Central Catholic’s defense throttled Oregon Cardinal Stritch, resulting in a 53-0 shutout on Oct. 14 in Ohio football.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Oregon Cardinal Stritch faced off against Ottawa Hills.

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic sets early tone to dominate Morenci

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 40-6 victory over Morenci in Ohio high school football on Oct. 14.

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic opened with a 21-6 advantage over Morenci through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic steamrolled to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Morenci and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic squared off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Morenci High School.

Wintersville Indian Creek takes down Ashland Mapleton

Wintersville Indian Creek dismissed Ashland Mapleton by a 40-12 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 14.

Wintersville Indian Creek opened with a 21-6 advantage over Ashland Mapleton through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Redskins held on with a 19-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 6, Wintersville Indian Creek squared off with East Liverpool Beaver Local in a football game.

