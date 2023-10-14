A swift early pace pushed Williamsport Westfall past Chillicothe Huntington Friday 41-14 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Williamsport Westfall opened with a 27-6 advantage over Chillicothe Huntington through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

The last time Chillicothe Huntington and Williamsport Westfall played in a 26-22 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Chillicothe Huntington faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Williamsport Westfall took on Chillicothe Zane Trace on Sept. 29 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

