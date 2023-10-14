Mechanicsburg raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 28-25 win over Springfield Northeastern on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Mechanicsburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Springfield Northeastern through the first quarter.

The Indians’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Jets at halftime.

Springfield Northeastern showed some mettle by fighting back to a 21-19 count in the third quarter.

The Indians held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Springfield Northeastern and Mechanicsburg faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Mechanicsburg faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and Springfield Northeastern took on North Lewisburg Triad on Sept. 29 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

