Jamestown Greeneview knocked off Springfield Catholic Central 33-14 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Jamestown Greeneview moved in front of Springfield Catholic Central 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Jamestown Greeneview roared to a 33-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Jamestown Greeneview and Springfield Catholic Central faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Springfield Catholic Central faced off against Springfield Greenon and Jamestown Greeneview took on South Charleston Southeastern on Sept. 29 at South Charleston Southeastern High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.