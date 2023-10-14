Defense dominated as Sabina East Clinton pitched a 26-0 shutout of Batavia Clermont Northeastern in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The Astros registered a 12-0 advantage at halftime over the Rockets.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Astros held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Sabina East Clinton squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Batavia Clermont Northeastern faced off against Bethel-Tate and Sabina East Clinton took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Sept. 29 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

