West Portsmouth West rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-14 win over Oak Hill in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave West Portsmouth West a 28-0 lead over Oak Hill.

The Senators registered a 42-7 advantage at halftime over the Oaks.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Oak Hill got within 42-14.

The Senators held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, West Portsmouth West and Oak Hill squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Oak Hill High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, West Portsmouth West faced off against Lucasville Valley.

