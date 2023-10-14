Portsmouth rallied over South Point for an inspiring 21-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

South Point showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Portsmouth as the first quarter ended.

The two squads struggled a 7-7 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Portsmouth took control in the third quarter with a 14-7 advantage over South Point.

The Trojans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Portsmouth and South Point played in a 28-21 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Portsmouth faced off against Chesapeake and South Point took on Proctorville Fairland on Sept. 29 at South Point High School.

