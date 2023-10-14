Piketon posted a narrow 44-41 win over Frankfort Adena in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Piketon a 14-7 lead over Frankfort Adena.

The Warriors showed their spirit while rallying to within 22-17 at halftime.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Piketon and Frankfort Adena locked in a 38-38 stalemate.

The Redstreaks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-3 edge.

The last time Piketon and Frankfort Adena played in a 52-19 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Piketon faced off against Bainbridge Paint Valley and Frankfort Adena took on Chillicothe Unioto on Sept. 29 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.