Wellston finally found a way to top Pomeroy Meigs 27-18 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Pomeroy Meigs showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-0 advantage over Wellston as the first quarter ended.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Pomeroy Meigs moved ahead by earning a 12-6 advantage over Wellston at the end of the third quarter.

A 21-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Golden Rockets’ defeat of the Marauders.

Last season, Pomeroy Meigs and Wellston faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Wellston faced off against Nelsonville-York and Pomeroy Meigs took on The Plains Athens on Sept. 29 at The Plains Athens High School.

