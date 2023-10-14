Ironton Rock Hill rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 33-21 win over Chesapeake in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Ironton Rock Hill a 33-21 lead over Chesapeake.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

The last time Ironton Rock Hill and Chesapeake played in a 35-6 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Chesapeake faced off against Portsmouth and Ironton Rock Hill took on Ironton on Sept. 29 at Ironton High School.

