Northwood shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 35-8 win over West Unity Hilltop in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for West Unity Hilltop, as it began with an 8-6 edge over Northwood through the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Cadets had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Rangers won the session and the game with a 29-0 performance.

The last time Northwood and West Unity Hilltop played in a 53-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Northwood faced off against Edon and West Unity Hilltop took on Ottawa Hills on Sept. 29 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

